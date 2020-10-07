SNL drops Morgan Wallen from this week’s show after maskless partying

Saturday Night Live has dropped country star Morgan Wallen from this weekend's show after multiple social media videos surfaced of him going to bars and a house parties following an Alabama State football game without a mask (he did have a bandana around his neck).

"I respect the show’s decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this," Wallen said in an Instagram video he filmed from his NYC hotel room -- he was in the city for rehearsals. "I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down."

"On a more personal note, I think I have some growing up to do,” Wallen continued. “I think I lost myself a little bit. I tried to find joy in the wrong places and, I don’t know, it’s left me with less joy, so I’m going to try to work on that. I’m going to take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself. I wish I could have made country music and my fans proud this Saturday, but I respect the decision once again." You can watch that, and some of the tik toks of him partying it up in Alabama, below.

SNL has not yet announced a replacement for Wallen for this Saturday's show. This week's host, though, is Bill Burr.