SNL: Jack White did Eddie Van Halen tribute, Beyonce/White Stripes medley & more

Jack White played Saturday Night Live on 10/10 as a last minute replacement for Morgan Wallen (who was dropped from the show after being seen on video partying without a mask), and even with just a few days to prep, Jack put on an electrifying performance. In power trio mode with bassist Dominic John Davis and drummer Daru Jones, Jack's first song was a medley of his Beyonce collaboration "Don't Hurt Yourself," the White Stripes classic "Ball and Biscuit," and Blind Willie Johnson's "Jesus is Coming Soon," which was recorded in 1928 about the 1918 flu pandemic. For his second song, he played "Lazaretto" on the signature guitar designed for Jack by the late Eddie Van Halen, and Jack incorporated a little EVH-style tapping too.

"I thought it could be a nice gesture for me to use this blue Eddie Van Halen model guitar for one of the songs tonight on SNL," Jack wrote before the show. "The guitar was designed by Eddie (with a few customizations I had added). Eddie was very kind to me and saw to it that this guitar was made for me to my specs. I won't even insult the man’s talent by trying to play one of his songs tonight. Thanks again Eddie for this guitar and rest in peace sir."

SNL also aired a brief clip of one of their classic Eddie Van Halen performances, and at the end of the show, host Bill Burr appeared on stage in a Van Halen shirt and shouted "Rest in peace Eddie Van Halen."

Watch videos of both Jack White performances below.

In related news, The White Stripes have a greatest hits album on the way.