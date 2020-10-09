SNL: Jack White replaces Morgan Wallen as this weekend’s musical guest

This Saturday's (10/10) Saturday Night Live episode was originally going to be hosted by Bill Burr with musical guest Morgan Wallen, but Wallen was dropped from the show after videos surfaced of him partying and going to bars without a mask. His replacement was just announced, and it's none other than Jack White.

Meanwhile, Bill Burr and Kenan Thompson released the teaser for this week's episode and you can watch that below.

The White Stripes also announced a greatest hits album earlier this week.

After being dropped from the show, Morgan Wallen said, "I respect the show’s decision because I know I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this. I’d like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing me these opportunities, and I let them down."