SNL: Pete Davidson parodies Eminem’s “Stan”; Morgan Wallen spoofs getting dropped by the show

Saturday Night Live resumed this week with host Jason Bateman and musical guest Morgan Wallen, and it included a sketch parodying Eminem's "Stan" song and video, with Pete Davidson as "Stu" sending a "Stan"-style letter to Santa Claus (Bateman). Choice lines include "I love that movie you did with Will Ferrell, man / Elf was phat" and "Just drank a fifth of eggnog, dare me to drive?", and he kept the "I even got a tattoo with your name across the chest" line. The sketch included Kate McKinnon as Dido as well as Bowen Yang as Elton John, referencing when Em and Elton performed "Stan" at the 2001 Grammy Awards, and it had a surprise ending when the actual Eminem showed up. Watch below.

Pete Davidson also tore into the protesters against indoor dining restrictions in his hometown of Staten Island during Weekend Update. "I saw the protests, people were outside the bar shouting about freedom, talking to cops, chanting that they should arrest the governor so I just assumed that it was a typical last call," he said. "I’m just happy I’m no longer the first thing people think of when they say, ‘what’s the worst thing about Staten Island?’."

The show also had a sketch with Morgan Wallen parodying how Morgan was dropped by SNL earlier this year after partying without a mask on. Watch that below too.

SNL continues with host Timothée Chalamet and musical guest Bruce Springsteen on December 12, and with host Kristen Wiig and musical guest Dua Lipa on December 19.