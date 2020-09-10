SNL returning to Studio 8H for Season 46 in October

Saturday Night Live cut its 45th season short because of the coronavirus pandemic, finishing it out with three "At Home" episodes due to social distancing measures. As Deadline reports, though, they'll be back in the studio for season 46, which is set to broadcast live from Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center starting on October 3.

There's been no word yet on guest hosts, musical guests, or whether or not there will be a live audience, but considering the season premieres a month before election day, one thing you probably can expect is to see Maya Rudolph reprise her role as Kamala Harris. Jason Sudeikis has also teased his return as Joe Biden.