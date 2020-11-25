SNL reveals December lineup, including Bruce Springsteen, Kristen Wiig, Dua Lipa & more

Saturday Night Live has announced the next round of hosts and musical guests for their 46th season. SNL will return on December 5 with Jason Bateman as host, and Morgan Wallen, who was previously dropped from an episode after videos of him partying without a mask surfaced on social media, as musical guest.

On December 12, Timothée Chalamet hosts, and Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are musical guests, while on December 19, it's SNL alum Kristen Wiig hosting with Dua Lipa as musical guest.

Season 46 has already included performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Jack White, The Strokes, and Foo Fighters.

