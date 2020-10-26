SNL: watch Adele and H.E.R. +++ The Strokes and John Mulaney doing Halloween episode

Saturday Night Live season 46 continued over the weekend with host Adele and musical guest H.E.R.. H.E.R. performed her recent single "Damage" and debuted the new song "Hold On" (which she then released on streaming services afterwards), both of which are set to appear on the R&B/soul singer's upcoming album. Watch both performances and stream the studio version of "Hold On" below.

Adele mentioned in her monologue that she was hosting rather than performing because her new album isn't finished yet, and because she was too scared to do both at once, but she did still find time to sing the hits... during a pretty great sketch parodying The Bachelor. Watch that below too.

Meanwhile, SNL announced their Halloween (10/31) episode this week will be hosted by John Mulaney with musical guests The Strokes. Stay tuned.