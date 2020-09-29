SNL writer Sam Jay getting her own HBO late night talk show

Stand-up comedian and Saturday Night Live writer Sam Jay is getting her own late night talk show on HBO. Still untitled, it will be a weekly 30-minute series where Sam will tackle "the top trending topics in urban and world culture for the week – including race, politics, sexual identity, science, celebrity, religion, and more – and examine them from her unique and subversive point of view." The series will be produced by Prentice Penny (Insecure, Happy Endings).

"I’m really excited to bring my point of view to late-night television and have felt nothing but support creatively from HBO and A Penny For Your Thoughts,” says Sam in a statement. "So everyone wear your mask and vote so I can make my TV show! Thaaaanks!"

Meanwhile, Sam recently debuted her first Netflix standup special, 3 in the Morning, and you can watch the trailer for that below.

You can also catch Sam in NYC on Friday (10/2) at an outdoors, socially distanced comedy show on a secret Greenwich Village rooftop.

Saturday Night Live returns to Studio 8H this weekend for season 46, complete with a studio audience who must: get a "mandatory" COVID test, a temperature check on the way in, wear a mask at all times, and sit in "social bubbles," among other pandemic safety policies. Saturday's Season premiere features host Chris Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion, and probably Jim Carrey as Joe Biden