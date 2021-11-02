Snoh Aalegra announces 2022 North American tour (Radio City Music Hall included)

Swedish-Persian R&B singer Snoh Aalegra released her third LP, the Tyler, the Creator-featuring Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies, in July via ARTium and Roc Nation. She's now announced a North American tour supporting it. She'll hit the road in March of 2022 with Ama Lou, and her dates run through May, including stops in Detroit, Toronto, Boston, NYC, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Miami, New Orleans, Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Denver, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Radio City Music Hall on March 29, and tickets to that show, and all dates, go on sale Friday, November 5 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Thursday, November 4 at 10 AM.

Ahead of her tour, Snoh Aalegra also plays Day N Vegas this month.

SNOH AALEGRA: 2021-2022 TOUR

Sun, NOV 14 Las Vegas Festival Grounds Las Vegas, NV

Mon, MAR 21, 2022 The Fillmore Detroit Detroit, MI

Wed, MAR 23, 2022 HISTORY Toronto, Canada

Sun, MAR 27, 2022 Orpheum Theatre Boston, MA

Tue, MAR 29, 2022 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Thu, MAR 31, 2022 The Anthem Washington, DC

Sat, APR 2, 2022 The Fillmore Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

Sun, APR 3, 2022 The Fillmore Charlotte Charlotte, NC

Tue, APR 5, 2022 Jannus Live Tampa, FL

Wed, APR 6, 2022 The Fillmore Miami Beach Miami Beach, FL

Sat, APR 9, 2022 Fillmore New Orleans New Orleans, LA

Sat, APR 30, 2022 Bayou Music Center Houston, TX

Sun, MAY 1, 2022 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Dallas, TX

Tue, MAY 3, 2022 Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA

Wed, MAY 4, 2022 Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN

Sat, MAY 7, 2022 Aragon Ballroom Chicago, IL

Sun, MAY 8, 2022 Armory Minneapolis, MN

Wed, MAY 11, 2022 Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO

Thu, MAY 12, 2022 The Complex Salt Lake City, UT

Fri, MAY 27, 2022 Malkin Bowl Vancouver, Canada

Sat, MAY 28, 2022 Paramount Theatre Seattle, WA

Mon, MAY 30, 2022 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR