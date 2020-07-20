Snoop Dogg has a new ‘Rap Empire’ mobile game, is doing ‘Verzuz’ battle against DMX

Snoop Dogg has launched a new mobile video game (available on iOS and Android) entitled 'Snoop Dogg's Rap Empire' via his Digital Dogg gaming and animation company. In the game, users take on the role of an aspiring up-and-coming rapper whose music is heard by Snoop, leading them on a journey to build a rap empire under the "Doggfather's" wing. During game-play, users are tasked with a variety of missions, including exploring cities, building a management team, signing to a label, recording tracks, building a studio, and more. You can watch a video about the game and learn more details below.

Meanwhile, Snoop is going up against fellow rap heavyweight DMX this Wednesday, July 22, part of the Verzuz battle series; the showdown is being called "the battle of the dogs." In a post on Instagram about the fight, Snoop said, "I ain't got no dogg in this fight! Yes u do who u got??"

"3 more days till the locks are off the cages," DMX posted on his own Instagram.

Speaking of Verzuz, they've now partnered with Apple Music, Billboard reports. You can catch "the battle of the dogs" both on Verzuz's Instagram page and on Apple Music, starting at 8 PM EST on Wednesday. Afterwards, you can relive it, and watch other past Verzuz battles, on-demand via Apple Music.