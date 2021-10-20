Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort share debut Mount Westmore single

Earlier this year, West Coast rap veterans Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort made the premiere of their new supergroup Mount Westmore on a Triller Fight Club livestream and revealed at the time that they have at least one album on the way. Now, Snoop has announced Snoop Dogg Presents The Algorithm, his first project as an executive creative consultant of Def Jam, which will feature "artists from the legendary label's past, present, and future." The first single is also Mount Westmore's first single, "Big Subwoofer." As you may expect from the song title and the group's members, it's fueled by a bass-heavy bounce and it sounds like classic West Coast rap. Listen and watch the video (directed by Jesse Wellens & Sam Macaroni) below.

"There’s so much talent on this record," Snoop said in a press release, "so many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm. Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they’re not telling you how it’s supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound."

All four members of Mount Westmore are billed for Once Upon A Time In LA, which goes down in Long Beach this December. Snoop is also playing the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem.