Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort & E-40’s supergroup Mt. Westmore prep album & livestream

Not only did Triller acquire Verzuz, they also teamed with Snoop Dogg for the Triller Fight Club boxing league, which will broadcast a pay-per-view Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight on April 17 at 9 PM ET that will feature musical performances by Justin Bieber, The Black Keys, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer, and... the world premiere of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40's new West Coast rap supergroup Mt. Westmore.

Mt. Westmore haven't released any music yet, but Stereogum points out that too $hort told DJ Vlad that they've recorded about 50 songs with more than one album to come, and that Dr. Dre is involved. He says volume 1 will arrive in April. You can watch him speak about it in this video, starting around the 3:48 mark:

You can purchase tickets to watch the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight event at TrillerFightClub.com.