Snoop Dogg names his top 10 rappers of all time

Last week, Snoop Dogg told Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club that Eminem doesn't make his list of the top ten rappers of all time. "Eminem, the great White hope," he said. "White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let's keep that one thou-wow. None. [Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position to where he could be one of the top 10 rappers ever. I don't think so, but the game feels like he's top 10 lyricists and all that that comes with it. But, that's just because he's with Dr. Dre and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem that he could find."

We didn't know who did make Snoop's all-time top ten at that point, but now he's shared the list, under the heading "My. Top 10 mcs of all time. Mines not years."

"A lot niggaz been cryin about me leaving people off my top 10 without. Even seeing my shit so here it is F. Y. I. Notice how none of my peers or m. Cs after me are on the list respect ya. Gz is what I was taught if u offended you’ll get over it I get left off a lot of top10s I’m not even on this one ☝ . drop," Snoop writes.

Slick Rick, Ice Cube, LL Cool J, KRS-One, Rakim, Joseph "Run" Simmons and Darryl "D.M.C." McDaniels from Run-DMC, Big Daddy Kane, Ice-T, and Too Short make Snoop's list, which you can see below.

Snoop faced off against DMX in a recent Verzuz "battle of the dogs," and you can stream it below.

Eminem, meanwhile, revealed his own list of the greatest rappers of all time not too long ago, which Snoop isn't on.