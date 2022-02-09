Snoop Dogg now owns Death Row Records

It's a big week for Snoop Dogg. He's performing as part of the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, and is also releasing a new album, B.O.D.R., which stands for "Bacc on Death Row." Not only is he back on Death Row Records, he is Death Row now. It was just announced that Snoop has acquired the iconic label, founded in 1991 by Suge Knight and Dr. Dre, that released Snoop's classic debut, Doggystyle, and many other hip hop classics.

Via Business Wire, Snoop said in a statement: "I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value. It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me. I would like to personally thank the teams at Blackstone, MNRK and especially David Kestnbaum, who worked collaboratively with me over several months to make this exciting homecoming a reality. I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records.” Snoop added on Twitter, "Can u digg it!!"

Snoop acquired Death Row from MNRK Music Group, whose President & CEO, Chris Taylor, said in a statement, "Snoop is clearly the executive to take Death Row into its next 30 years. MNRK has been honored to oversee this legendary brand over the last decade and enjoyed introducing it to millions of new fans in 2021 through our award-winning 30th anniversary marketing campaign.”

Death Row's catalog also includes Dr Dre's The Chronic, Tupac's All Eyez on Me, Tha Dogg Pound's Dogg Food, and Snoop's Murder Was the Case soundtrack.