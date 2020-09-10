Snoop Dogg on Trump: “he’s disrespecting every colour in the world and everything that ain’t what he is”

Donald Trump is in the news today for admitting he knew COVID-19 was "deadly" and airborne despite trying to insist to the American public that it wasn't a threat "because I don’t want to create a panic," and he also was at the receiving end once again of his longtime enemy Snoop Dogg's shots at him. Only this time, Snoop isn't just calling Trump a piece of shit or saying fuck you to his supporters. He sounds mournful and exhausted.

"So, me and my homeboys sittin’ up here talkin’ about all the people that President Trump disrespected,' he said on Instagram. "Women, gays, transgenders, Blacks, Mexicans, Asians, and now veterans. Seems like he’s disrespecting every colour in the world and everything that ain’t what he is, which is a racist."

He also added, "With that being said, the people that voted for him got exactly what they wanted. They gave them what he said he was gon’ do. So, the next motherfucker, you better tell us what we gon’ get for your vote. You better show up and deliver, period. We just want some peace, love, equality, and tranquillity for everybody. All lives. Just basic conversation. Now carry on."

Make sure you're registered to vote, and if you prefer to do a mail-in ballot due to COVID-19, make sure you request one in time. As vote.org says, "this will take 2 minutes."

Watch Snoop's video: