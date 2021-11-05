Snoop Dogg taps Benny the Butcher, Jadakiss & Busta Rhymes for “Murder Music” (listen)

As mentioned, Snoop Dogg is now an executive creative consultant of Def Jam, and his first project under his new position will be Snoop Dogg Presents The Algorithm, an album featuring "artists from the legendary label's past, present, and future." He recently released "Big Subwoofer," the debut single by his new West Coast supergroup Mount Westmore (with Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort), but for the album's second single, Snoop heads East and embraces a much harder sound. Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, and Busta Rhymes join him for "Murder Music," and the Nottz-produced song is cut from the same gritty boom bap cloth that guys like Jadakiss and Busta defined in the '90s and guys like Benny keep alive today. Listen below.

Snoop is also on the new Terrace Martin album, Drones. He appears on the title track, alongside Kendrick Lamar.

