Snõõper share “Running” from debut LP (out this week), add more tour dates

Nashville mutant punks Snõõper release their anticipated debut album, Super Snõõper, this week via Third Man, and here's one last preview before you can listen to the whole thing.

“Running was written during the pandemic as many of our early songs were," says singer Blair Tramel. "This song was written deep in the pandemic when people began to feel hopeless and everything began to feel really scary. The George Floyd protests were happening, Trump was president, and people felt out of control as we watched our country experience the consequences of an unjust system. Political leaders were fanning the flames as people were screaming for change. All of this was happening at a time when people couldn’t properly take action due to pandemic restrictions. It was a horrifying feeling. Most days, all I could do was go for a long walk or run. I think sometimes that’s all anyone can do when things feel out of control. We can always get out of our minds and into our bodies. Move, breathe, jump, put one foot in front of the other.”

You can watch the "Running" video below.

Snõõper have a few tour dates lined up for the summer, including West Coast dates this weekend. They'll be in NYC on September 3 at TV Eye for the third annual Bands, Bikes & BBQ party, which also features performances by THUS LOVE, TVOD, Scout Gillett, Dana, Balaclava, Van Vreeland, and more. All tour dates are listed below.

Snõõper - 2023 Tour Dates

Thu. July 13 - West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

Fri. July 14 - San Diego, CA - The Whistle Shop

Sat. July 15 - San Pedro, CA @ The Sardine

Sun. July 16 - Pomona, CA @ Viva Pomona

Sat. Sept. 2 - High View, WV @ Zapateo

Sun. Sept. 3 - Queens, NY @ TV EYE

Fri. Oct. 13 - Sun. Oct. 15 - Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

Sun. Nov. 5 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Mon. Nov. 6 - Gladow, UK @ Hug & Pint

Tue. Nov. 7 - Manchester, UK @ YES Basement

Wed. Nov. 8 - London, UK @ The Windmill

Fri. Nov. 10 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival (Roadhouse)

Sat. Nov. 11 - Bristol, UK @ The Lanes