Snow Ellet shares “Wine on the Carpet” off expanded edition of ‘Suburban Indie Rock Star’

Chicago's self-proclaimed "indie rock for the pop punk kids, pop punk for the indie rock kids" project Snow Ellet stirred up buzz earlier this year for their catchy, lo-fi debut EP Suburban Indie Rock Star, and now the EP is getting an extended reissue on August 13 via Wax Bodega. The re-release will include the just-released new song "Wine on the Carpet," which starts out in somber singer/songwriter territory before drum machines kick in and the song takes a bright, upbeat turn. Listen to the new song and the original 5-song version of the EP below.