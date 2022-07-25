Snowing, Kississippi, Short Fictions, Oolong & more playing DIY Superbowl

Philadelphia music collective 4333 is throwing the DIY Super Bowl, a two-day festival happening at Philly's Ukie Club on August 26-27. All profits from the fest will go to The Trevor Project and the Transgender Legal Defense Fund, and the lineup features Kississippi, Sweet Pill, Wife Boy, and XXIIIXXX on Friday, and Snowing, Oolong, Short Fictions, Ugli, and Lisa on Saturday. Tickets for nights one and two are on sale now.

It's the first show in three years for Snowing, and guitarist Willow Brazuk writes on Instagram that it's a one-off, continuing, "this show is tremendously important to me and I hope to see y'all there."

Snowing's only full-length album was 2010's I Could Do Whatever I Wanted If I Wanted; stream it below.

--