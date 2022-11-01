Soccer Mommy adds intimate Brooklyn show with Hotline TNT to tour

Soccer Mommy just kicked off their North American tour supporting this year's fantastic Sometimes, Forever. They'll be stopping in NYC for a show at Webster Hall on November 9 with Helena Deland, and they've now added a second, much more intimate Brooklyn date a couple of days earlier. It's on November 7 at Baby's All Right, with Hotline TNT opening. Tickets are on sale now.

We just talked to Sophie Allison about her favorite scary movies. Read her choices, hear her new "Sophie's Version" of "Darkness Forever" below, and shop for Soccer Mommy vinyl, including our exclusive variant of Sometimes, Forever on milky clear vinyl, limited to 1000 copies.

SOCCER MOMMY: 2022 TOUR

10/28/22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex *

10/29/22 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

10/30/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

11/01/22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro *

11/02/22 - Evanston, IL @ SPACE *

11/04/22 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

11/05/22 - North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA *

11/06/22 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

11/07/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right +

11/09/22 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^

11/10/22 - Middletown, CT @ Harbor Park

11/11/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

11/12/22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

11/13/22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

11/14/22 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^

11/16/22 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^

11/17/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven Stage ^

11/18/22 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

11/19/22 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

11/30/22 - St. Louis, MO @ Pageant #

12/02/22 - Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington's #

12/03/22 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

12/04/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

12/06/22 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre #

12/07/22 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore #

12/08/22 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom #

12/10/22 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

12/11/22 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

12/13/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

12/14/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

12/15/22 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace #

12/16/22 - Austin, TX @ Emo's East #

12/17/22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #

* with support from Lightning Bug

^ with support from Helena Deland

# with support from TOPS

+ with support from Hotline TNT