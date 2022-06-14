Soccer Mommy adds NYC show with Helena Deland to fall tour

Soccer Mommy's new album Sometimes, Forever is due out later this month (pre-order on limited milky clear vinyl), and having just played Governors Ball on Sunday, she's headed to Europe and the UK for shows with The War on Drugs and HAIM later this month, with a North American headlining tour to follow in November. There hadn't been an NYC date as part of that tour, but now that GovBall is over, she's announced a show at Brooklyn Steel on November 8. It's with Helena Deland, and tickets go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Wednesday, June 15 at 10 AM.

Soccer Mommy's fall outing also include shows with Lightning Bug and Tops, and you can see updated dates below.

Pre-order Sometimes, Forever on milky clear vinyl, limited to 1000 copies and exclusive to our store, HERE.

SOCCER MOMMY: 2022 TOUR

6/24/22 - Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival

6/27/22 - Bristol, UK @ Canons Marsh Amphitheater %

6/28/22 - Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College *

6/30/22 - Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain @ Vida Festival

8/12/22 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

8/31/22 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

9/01/22 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

9/01/22-9/04/22 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

9/03/22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

9/05/22 - Köln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

9/06/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

9/08/22 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

9/09/22 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee

9/10/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

9/12/22 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

9/13/22 - Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus

9/15/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

9/16/22 - Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

9/17/22 - Brussels, BE - Rotonde @ Botanique

9/18/22 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

9/20/22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

9/21/22 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

9/22/22 - London, UK @ O2 Forum

9/23/22 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

9/24/22 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

10/28/22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex &

10/29/22 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre &

10/30/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &

11/01/22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro &

11/04/22 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom &

11/05/22 - North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA &

11/06/22 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues &

11/08/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

11/11/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

11/12/22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

11/14/22 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^

11/16/22 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^

11/17/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven Stage ^

11/18/22 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

11/19/22 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

11/30/22 - St. Louis, MO @ Pageant #

12/02/22 - Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington's #

12/03/22 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

12/04/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

12/07/22 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore #

12/08/22 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom #

12/10/22 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

12/11/22 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

12/13/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

12/14/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

12/16/22 - Austin, TX @ Emo's East #

12/17/22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #

% with The War On Drugs

* with Haim

& with support from Lightning Bug

^ with support from Helena Deland

# with support from TOPS