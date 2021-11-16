Soccer Mommy announces 2022 tour with Peel Dream Magazine

Soccer Mommy has announced a spring 2022 North American tour. Starting on March 10 in Athens, GA, she'll hit Savannah, Tampa, Miami, Orlando, Richmond, Asbury Park, New Haven, Woodstock, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Columbus, Milwaukee, and more. Most shows are with Peel Dream Magazine, and you can see all dates below.

The Asbury Park show is at The Stone Pony on March 25, and the Woodstock show is at Colony Woodstock on March 28. Tickets to those, and all shows, go on sale Friday, 11/19 at 10 AM local time.

Get Soccer Mommy's Collection, which compiles the best of her early Bandcamp releases, on vinyl in the BV store.

SOCCER MOMMY: 2022 TOUR

Mar 10, 2022 40 Watt Club Athens, GA *

Mar 11, 2022 The Moon Tallahassee, FL

Mar 12, 2022 Savannah Stopover Music Festival Savannah, GA

Mar 13, 2022 High Dive Gainesville, FL *

Mar 15, 2022 Crowbar Tampa, FL *

Mar 16, 2022 Gramps Miami, FL *

Mar 17, 2022 The Abbey Orlando, FL *

Mar 18, 2022 Intuition Ale Works Jacksonville, FL *

Mar 19, 2022 The Orange Peel Asheville, NC *

Mar 21, 2022 The Jefferson Theater Charlottesville, VA *

Mar 22, 2022 The National Richmond, VA *

Mar 23, 2022 Rams Head Live! Baltimore, MD *

Mar 25, 2022 The Stone Pony Asbury Park, NJ *

Mar 26, 2022 College Street Music Hall New Haven, CT *

Mar 27, 2022 Fête Music Hall Providence, RI *

Mar 28, 2022 Colony Woodstock Woodstock, NY *

Mar 30, 2022 L'Astral Montreal, QC *

Mar 31, 2022 The Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, ON *

Apr 1, 2022 The Eastern Detroit, MI *

Apr 2, 2022 Mr. Smalls Theatre Pittsburgh, PA *

Apr 4, 2022 The Athenaeum Theatre Columbus, OH *

Apr 5, 2022 Headliners Music Hall Louisville, KY *

Apr 7, 2022 The Bluebird Bloomington, IN *

Apr 8, 2022 Turner Hall Ballroom Milwaukee, WI *

Apr 10, 2022 Granada Theater Lawrence, KS *

* - w/ Peel Dream Magazine