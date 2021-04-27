Soccer Mommy announces fall tour w/ Squirrel Flower & Emily Reo

Soccer Mommy released her second studio LP, color theory, last year, but her planned tour supporting it was, of course, cancelled because of COVID. She's now announced new headlining dates, kicking off in Atlanta on September 15 and hitting Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington DC, NYC (Brooklyn Steel on September 21), Boston, Chicago, Nashville, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles (Fonda Theatre on October 28), San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Omaha, and more, before wrapping up in St. Louis on November 9.

Squirrel Flower will open the first leg of dates (NYC included), and Emily Reo the second (LA included). Tickets to all shows go on sale Friday (4/30) at 12 PM local time, and you can see all dates below.

SOCCER MOMMY: 2021 TOUR

9/15 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

9/16 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle *

9/17 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

9/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

9/19 - DC @ 9:30 Club *

9/21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

9/22 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

9/23 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

9/25 - Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre *

9/26 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre *

9/28 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

9/29 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

10/1 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *

10/21 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

10/22 - Austin, TX @ Emo's East ^

10/23 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^

10/26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

10/27 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box ^

10/28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre ^

10/29 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

10/31 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^

11/1 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

11/2 - Boise, ID @ Olympic ^

11/4 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre ^

11/6 - Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room ^

11/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

11/8 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre ^

11/9 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^

* w/ Squirrel Flower

^ w/ Emily Reo