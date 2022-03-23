Soccer Mommy announces new LP ‘Sometimes, Forever’ (pre-order limited vinyl & watch “Shotgun” video)

We've teamed with Soccer Mommy on a limited milky clear vinyl variant of her new album, available exclusively in our store. Pre-order yours now while they last.

Sophie Allison has announced a new album as Soccer Mommy, Sometimes, Forever, due out June 24 via Loma Visa. It's her third full-length album, the follow-up to 2020's color theory, and it was produced by Daniel Lopatin (aka Oneohtrix Point Never), who's fresh off working with The Weeknd. See the cover art and tracklist below.

The first single is "Shotgun," an instantly-addictive indie rock track with layers of dreamy guitars. "'Shotgun' is all about the joys of losing yourself in love," Sophie says. "I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you." Watch the accompanying video, directed by Kevin Lombardo, below.

You can pick up our exclusive vinyl pressing of Sometimes, Forever now. It's pressed to "milky clear" wax and limited to 1000 copies; get yours while they last. Here's a mockup of the vinyl:

Soccer Mommy is touring with Peel Dream Magazine this spring, including an Asbury Park show on March 25 at The Stone Pony, and she's announced new show in Europe and the UK for the summer and fall. See all of her upcoming dates below.

SOCCER MOMMY - SOMETIMES, FOREVER TRACKLIST

01 Bones

02 With U

03 Unholy Affliction

04 Shotgun

05 newdemo

06 Darkness Forever

07 Don’t Ask Me

08 Fire in the Driveway

09 Following Eyes

10 Feel It All The Time

11 Still

SOCCER MOMMY: 2022 TOUR

03/23/22 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! ^

03/25/22 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony ^

03/26/22 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

03/27/22 - Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall ^

03/28/22 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony Woodstock ^

03/30/22 - Montreal, QC @ L’Astral ^

03/31/22 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre ^

04/01/22 - Detroit, MI @ The Eastern ^

04/02/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre ^

04/04/22 - Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum ^

04/05/22 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall ^

04/07/22 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird ^

04/08/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom ^

04/09/22 - Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

04/10/22 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater ^

4/30/22 - Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

5/14/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

6/12/22 - New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival

6/24/22 - Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival

06/28/22 - Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College *

06/30/22 - Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain @ Vida Festival

8/12/22 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

8/31/22 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

9/1/22 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

9/3/22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

9/5/22 - Köln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

9/6/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

9/8/22 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

9/9/22 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee

9/10/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

9/12/22 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

9/13/22 - Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus

9/15/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

9/16/22 - Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

9/17/22 - Brussels, BE - Rotonde @ Botanique

9/18/22 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

9/20/22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

9/21/22 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

9/22/22 - London, UK @ O2 Forum

9/23/22 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

9/24/22 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

^ with Peel Dream Magazine

* with Haim