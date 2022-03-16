Soccer Mommy, of Montreal, SASAMI, Surfbort & more played Savannah Stopover 2022 (pics)

Georgia festival Savannah Stopover returned for its 11th edition on March 11 and 12 on the grounds of the Georgia State Railroad Museum. Happening the weekend before SXSW and positioned as a stop for touring musicians on the way there, this year's edition featured performances from Soccer Mommy, of Montreal, We Were Promised Jetpacks, SASAMI, Surfbort, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Gustaf, Pylon Reenactment Society, Weakened Friends, Glove, Peel Dream Magazine, Silver Synthetic, Local S,1 and more. See pictures by Stephanie Augello below.

For those who are in Austin for SXSW, you can catch SASAMI, We Were Promised Jetpacks, and Surfbort (and many more) at the free BrooklynVegan Day Parties happening at Cheer Up Charlies on Thursday, March 17 and Friday, March 18. Claud, Yard Act, Cassandra Jenkins, Luna Li, Teenage Halloween, Just Mustard, Ada Lea, TEKE::TEKE, Water From Your Eyes, Enumclaw, Le Ren, Self Esteem, Steve Gunn, Ezra Furman, The Range, Aeon Station, King Hannah, Snapped Ankles, Wednesday, Katy Kirby, JayWood, Begonia, Living Hour, The Garrys, and ME REX are also playing, and you can RSVP now to attend.