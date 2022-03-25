Soccer Mommy on tour (win tix to Stone Pony)

Soccer Mommy just announced a new album, Sometimes, Forever, due out in June (pre-order on limited milky clear vinyl), and she's in the midst of a spring tour with Peel Dream Magazine. That tour hits Asbury Park, NJ TONIGHT (Friday, March 25) for a show at The Stone Pony. Tickets are still available, and we have a pair to give away! Retweet this or fill out the widget below for a chance to win!

A winner will be chosen at random and contacted with more information. Good luck!

See all of Soccer Mommy's upcoming dates and hear her fantastic new single "Shotgun" below. Pre-order Sometimes, Forever on milky clear vinyl, limited to 1000 copies and exclusive to our store, HERE while they last.

SOCCER MOMMY: 2022 TOUR

03/25/22 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony ^

03/26/22 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

03/27/22 - Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall ^

03/28/22 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony Woodstock ^

03/30/22 - Montreal, QC @ L’Astral ^

03/31/22 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre ^

04/01/22 - Detroit, MI @ The Eastern ^

04/02/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre ^

04/04/22 - Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum ^

04/05/22 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall ^

04/07/22 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird ^

04/08/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom ^

04/09/22 - Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

04/10/22 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater ^

4/30/22 - Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

5/14/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

6/12/22 - New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival

6/24/22 - Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival

06/28/22 - Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College *

06/30/22 - Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain @ Vida Festival

8/12/22 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

8/31/22 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

9/1/22 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

9/3/22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

9/5/22 - Köln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

9/6/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

9/8/22 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

9/9/22 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee

9/10/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

9/12/22 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

9/13/22 - Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus

9/15/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

9/16/22 - Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

9/17/22 - Brussels, BE - Rotonde @ Botanique

9/18/22 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

9/20/22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

9/21/22 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

9/22/22 - London, UK @ O2 Forum

9/23/22 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

9/24/22 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

^ with Peel Dream Magazine

* with Haim