Soccer Mommy played NPR Tiny Desk (finally), touring with The National

Soccer Mommy had to cancel her NPR Tiny Desk Concert in March of 2020 due to the pandemic, and did a solo acoustic Tiny Desk (Home) Concert instead, and now she and her band have finally played the actual NPR Tiny Desk. Sophie Allison's five-piece band for the performance included a keyboardist, bassist, second guitarist, and a member on drum machine, and they did four songs, including "Shotgun" and "newdemo" from her newest album Sometimes, Forever, as well as Color Theory favorite "circle the drain" and "Still Clean" from her 2018 debut Clean. Check out the performance below.

In addition to the Tiny Desk news, Sophie and company will be touring with The National later this year, appearing on select dates in North America in spring and the UK in the fall. All dates below.

Soccer Mommy -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 20 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre *

May 21 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre *

May 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

May 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre *

June 2 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield *

June 3 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield *

June 4 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park *

June 5 – Burnaby, BC, Canada – Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park *

September 21 – Dublin, IRE – 3 Arena *

September 23 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena *

September 24 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena *

September 26 – London, UK – Alexandra Palace *

* = with The National