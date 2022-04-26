Soccer Mommy played “Shotgun” on Jimmy Fallon (watch)

Soccer Mommy's anticipated new album Sometimes, Forever is out on June 24 (pre-order on limited milky clear vinyl), and she appeared on Monday night's (4/25) episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ahead of its release. She and her band sounded fantastic performing dreamy lead single "Shotgun" under moody lights, and you can watch that below.

Soccer Mommy plays Beale Street Music Festival this weekend, and she has more shows following throughout the spring and summer. See all of her upcoming dates below.

Pre-order Sometimes, Forever on milky clear vinyl, limited to 1000 copies.

SOCCER MOMMY: 2022 TOUR

4/30/22 - Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

5/14/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

6/12/22 - New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival

6/24/22 - Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival

6/28/22 - Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College *

6/30/22 - Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain @ Vida Festival

8/12/22 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

8/31/22 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

9/1/22 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

9/1/22-9/4/22 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

9/3/22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

9/5/22 - Köln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

9/6/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

9/8/22 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

9/9/22 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee

9/10/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

9/12/22 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

9/13/22 - Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus

9/15/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

9/16/22 - Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

9/17/22 - Brussels, BE - Rotonde @ Botanique

9/18/22 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

9/20/22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

9/21/22 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

9/22/22 - London, UK @ O2 Forum

9/23/22 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

9/24/22 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

* with Haim