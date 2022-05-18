Soccer Mommy shares “Bones,” announces fall shows w/ Helenda Deland, TOPS & Lightning Bug

Soccer Mommy's anticipated, Daniel Lopatin-produced new album Sometimes, Forever is out on June 24 via Loma Vista (pre-order on limited milky clear vinyl), and she's shared the third single from it, "Bones," a dreamy indie rock track. "'Bones' is a song about struggling with the parts of yourself that you don’t like in a relationship," Sophie Allison says. "It’s about wanting to become better for someone and feeling like you’re standing in your own way." The accompanying video is directed by Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell, Golden Exits), and you can watch it below.

Along with the new single, Soccer Mommy has announced a new round of North American tour dates supporting her new album. The shows, which she's calling "Touring, Forever," begin in October in Indianapolis, and include stops in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Nashville, Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, and more. Lightning Bug open the first leg, Helena Deland the second, and TOPS the third. Tickets go on sale Friday, 5/20 at 10 AM local, with an artist presale starting Thursday, 5/19 at 10 AM. See all dates below.

There's no new NYC date yet, but Soccer Mommy does play Governors Ball in June, and she has an "After Dark" show happening at Bowery Ballroom on June 10.

Pre-order Sometimes, Forever on milky clear vinyl, limited to 1000 copies and exclusive to our stores, HERE.

Soccer Mommy 2022 fall tour loading...

SOCCER MOMMY: 2022 TOUR

6/10/22 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

6/12/22 - New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival

6/24/22 - Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival

6/27/22 - Bristol, UK @ Canons Marsh Amphitheater %

6/28/22 - Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College *

6/30/22 - Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain @ Vida Festival

8/12/22 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

8/31/22 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

9/01/22 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

9/01/22-9/04/22 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

9/03/22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

9/05/22 - Köln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

9/06/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

9/08/22 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

9/09/22 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee

9/10/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

9/12/22 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

9/13/22 - Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus

9/15/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

9/16/22 - Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

9/17/22 - Brussels, BE - Rotonde @ Botanique

9/18/22 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

9/20/22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

9/21/22 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

9/22/22 - London, UK @ O2 Forum

9/23/22 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

9/24/22 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

10/28/22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex &

10/29/22 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre &

10/30/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &

11/01/22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro &

11/04/22 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom &

11/05/22 - North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA &

11/06/22 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues &

11/11/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

11/12/22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

11/14/22 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^

11/16/22 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^

11/17/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven Stage ^

11/18/22 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

11/19/22 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

11/30/22 - St. Louis, MO @ Pageant #

12/02/22 - Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington's #

12/03/22 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

12/04/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

12/07/22 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore #

12/08/22 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom #

12/10/22 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

12/11/22 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

12/13/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

12/14/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

12/16/22 - Austin, TX @ Emo's East #

12/17/22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #

% with The War On Drugs

* with Haim

& with support from Lightning Bug

^ with support from Helena Deland

# with support from TOPS