Soccer Mommy shares Magdalena Bay remix of “Shotgun,” appearing on ‘Kimmel’

Soccer Mommy released her third studio album, one of our favorites of the year so far, Sometimes, Forever, in June, and Los Angeles pop duo Magdalena Bay have now reworked its first single, "Shotgun." Their remix brings the dreamy track into their sonic universe, infusing it with an electro/hyperpop feel. Hear it below, along with a slowed down and revered edit of the song.

Soccer Mommy has European dates beginning later this month, and in October she returns to North America for a fall tour, including shows with Lightning Bug, Helena Deland, and Tops; she'll be in NYC on November 8 at Brooklyn Steel. Ahead of that, she'll play an intimate Los Angeles solo show for the GRAMMY Museum on Monday 8/22, and the next night (Tuesday, 8/23), she'll appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. See all of her upcoming dates below.

Pre-order our exclusive milky clear vinyl pressing of Sometimes, Forever, limited to 1000 copies, along with more Soccer Mommy vinyl. We also listed 10 sad and awesome covers she's done over the years, from R.E.M. to MGMT to Sheryl Crow.

SOCCER MOMMY: 2022 TOUR

8/22/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ GRAMMY Museum®

8/31/22 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms *

9/01/22 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk *

9/02/22 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

9/03/22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity *

9/05/22 - Köln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn *

9/06/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow *

9/08/22 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan *

9/09/22 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee *

9/10/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen *

9/12/22 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club *

9/13/22 - Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus *

9/15/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

9/16/22 - Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

9/17/22 - Brussels, BE - Rotonde @ Botanique *

9/18/22 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain *

9/20/22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz *

9/21/22 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed *

9/22/22 - London, UK @ O2 Forum *

9/23/22 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

9/24/22 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

10/28/22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex &

10/29/22 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre &

10/30/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue &

11/01/22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro &

11/04/22 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom &

11/05/22 - North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA &

11/06/22 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues &

11/08/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

11/11/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

11/12/22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

11/14/22 - Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^

11/16/22 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre ^

11/17/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Heaven Stage ^

11/18/22 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

11/19/22 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

11/30/22 - St. Louis, MO @ Pageant #

12/02/22 - Ft. Collins, CO @ Washington's #

12/03/22 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

12/04/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

12/06/22 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre #

12/07/22 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore #

12/08/22 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom #

12/10/22 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater #

12/11/22 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory #

12/13/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

12/14/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren #

12/16/22 - Austin, TX @ Emo's East #

12/17/22 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues #

& with support from Lightning Bug

^ with support from Helena Deland

# with support from TOPS

* with support from Francis Delirium