Soccer Mommy shares new single “rom com 2004,” produced by BJ Burton

Soccer Mommy released her sophomore album, color theory, last year, and ahead of her fall tour supporting it she's shared a new single, "rom com 2004." It was produced by Bon Iver/Low collaborator BJ Burton, and Sophie Allison says she "wrote this song a while back and made a poppy demo for it. Then I told BJ to destroy it." He definitely broke down the tracks around the edges, but it still retains a lot of its catchy, poppy nature, too. Watch the video, by Fustic Studio, below.

This new song follows Soccer Mommy's recent "Kissing in the Rain" from the soundtrack for DC's Dark Nights: Death Metal, which you can pick up on yellow vinyl in our store. We've also got vinyl copies of her Collection comp available.

Soccer Mommy's tour begins in September, and includes dates with Emily Reo and Squirrel Flower, the latter of whom will be touring behind her new album Planet(i) (available now on blood orange vinyl). See all dates below. Squirrel Flower also has dates with Iron & Wine.

SOCCER MOMMY: 2021 TOUR

09/15 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse *

09/16 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle *

09/17 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar *

09/18 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *

09/19 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club *

09/21 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel *

09/22 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club *

09/23 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club *

09/25 - Montreal, QUE - Fairmount Theatre *

09/26 - Toronto, ONT - Phoenix Concert Theatre *

09/28 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop *

09/29 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *

10/01 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom *

10/16 - Washington, DC - All Things Go Festival

10/18 - Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre ^

10/19 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn ^

10/21 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^

10/22 - Austin, TX - Emo's East ^

10/23 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater ^

10/26 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom ^

10/27 - San Diego, CA - Music Box ^

10/28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre ^

10/29 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore ^

10/31 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre ^

11/01 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall ^

11/02 - Boise, ID - The Olympic ^

11/04 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre ^

11/06 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room Lounge ^

11/07 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue ^

11/08 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre ^

11/09 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall ^

* with support from Squirrel Flower

^ with support from Emily Reo