Soccer Mommy shares “newdemo” from new LP

We're getting closer to the release of Soccer Mommy's anticipated new album Sometimes, Forever (pre-order on limited milky clear vinyl), and she's shared another new single from it. "newdemo" is another stunner with an ethereal, sparkling feel, pairing strummed guitar with spacey synths. "I didn't want to make something super depressing without any sense of magic," Sophie Alison says. “We played around with the space to make the song feel vast, so ‘newdemo’ had a huge transformation in the studio. It’s one of my favorites off of the record."

Sophie talked to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the song, saying, "when I demo’d the song I put it in my computer as 'newdemo' and I could just never think of a title. You can’t call it anything else now." She also had more to say about her new album:

Writing the songs and being in the studio felt very much like back to when I was younger and just writing things completely for fun and getting excited about things and following those trains of thought. Being in the studio, we were kind of experimenting and having fun with it. There was no perfect end goal in sight. For me it feels like this big experiment was really fun and we got to try a lot of new stuff. It was just like playing around all day… it was great.

Soccer Mommy plays Governors Ball in NYC this weekend ("We tried to play Gov Ball right before the pandemic and it got rained out," she told Zane Lowe. "So we’re back. Hopefully it won’t get rained out."), and she also plays an intimate "After Dark" show at Bowery Ballroom on Friday (6/10). From there, she has tour dates booked through December.

Pre-order Sometimes, Forever on milky clear vinyl, limited to 1000 copies and exclusive to our store.