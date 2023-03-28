Social Distortion working on new album, on tour this summer

SoCal punk vets Social Distortion will be on tour this summer with The Bell Rays, with dates running coast-to-coast June through August. They'll hit the NYC area in July with shows at Long Island's The Paramount on 7/28 and NJ's Starland Ballroom on 7/30. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Expect new songs on this tour, as the band are working on their first album since 2011. Frontman Mike Ness told the OC Register that Social D planned on going into the studio this year with a lot of songs with plans for the new album to drop in 2024. "There’s no shortage of material," he said. Stay tuned for news on that.

Pick up Social Distortion vinyl and merch in the BV shop.

social distortion loading...

Social Distortion - 2023 Tour Dates

Fri, JUN 30 - Clackamas County Fairgrounds - Canby, OR

Sat, JUL 1 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

Sun, JUL 2 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

Wed, JUL 5 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, Canada

Thu, JUL 6 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, Canada

Sat, JUL 8 - Midway - Edmonton, Canada

Sun, JUL 9 - Midway - Edmonton, Canada

Mon, JUL 10 - MacEwan Hall Concerts - Calgary, Canada

Wed, JUL 12 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, Canada

Fri, JUL 14 - Harley Davidson Homecoming Festival 2023 - Milwaukee, WI

Tue, JUL 18 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

Wed, JUL 19 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

Fri, JUL 21 - Guelph Concert Theatre - Guelph, Canada

Sat, JUL 22 - HISTORY - Toronto, Canada

Sun, JUL 23 - MTELUS - Montreal, Canada

Tue, JUL 25 - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom - Hampton Beach, NH

Wed, JUL 26 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT

Fri, JUL 28 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY

Sat, JUL 29 - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA

Sun, JUL 30 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

Tue, AUG 1 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA

all dates with The Bell Rays