Social Distortion’s skeleton mascot is now an action figure (get yours)

Social Distortion's iconic Skelly logo was drawn by Mackie "Mac" Osborne in 1983 to grace the cover of their debut studio album, Mommy's Little Monster, and it's stuck around ever since. Super 7 has now transformed the drinking, smoking skeleton into a new ReAction Figure. The 3.75" figure is articulated and comes with its trademark hat, cigarette and martini glass. Order yours HERE, along with Social distortion vinyl and more ReAction Figures, including the Circle Jerks skank man, Descendents' Milo, Napalm Death's Scum Demon, and more.