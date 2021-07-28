Soft Cell announce first album in 20 years and ‘Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret’ 40th anniversary tour

Soft Cell released their first new song in 15 years in 2018, in conjunction with their "farewell" show, but we learned earlier this year that the iconic synthpop weren't saying goodbye just yet. They revealed plans for a new album -- their first in 20 years -- and today they've officially announced the album. It's called *Happiness Not Included, and it's due in spring 2022 via BMG (pre-order). Artwork (which appears to feature the Chernobyl ferris wheel), tracklist, and a teaser video with a clip of new music below.

Marc Almond says, "In this album I wanted to look at us as a society: a place where we have chosen to put profits before people, money before morality and decency, food before the rights of animals, fanaticism before fairness and our own trivial comforts before the unspeakable agonies of others. But in the album there is also a belief that there is a utopia if we can peel back the layers and understand what really matters."

And Dave Ball adds, "Recorded remotely during a world pandemic. Science fiction stories for the 21st century."

Soft Cell will also perform their classic 1981 debut album Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret in full for the first time ever (plus "all the hits" and some songs off the new album) on a short UK tour this fall. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. ‘Happy Happy Happy’

2. ‘Polaroid’

3. ‘Bruises On My Illusions’

4. ‘Purple Zone’

5. ‘Heart Like Chernobyl’

6. ‘Light Sleepers’

7. ‘*Happiness Not Included’

8. ‘Nostalgia Machine’

9. ‘Nighthawks’

10. ‘I’m Not A Friend Of God’

11. ‘Tranquiliser’

12. ‘New Eden’

Soft Cell -- 2021 Tour Dates

Wednesday 10th November 2021 - GLASGOW O2 ACADEMY

Friday 12th November 2021 - MANCHESTER O2 APOLLO

Saturday 13th November 2021 - LEEDS O2 ACADEMY

Monday 15th November 2021 - LONDON HAMMERSMITH APOLLO

Tuesday 16th November 2021 - LONDON HAMMERSMITH APOLLO