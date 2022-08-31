Soft Cell played Beacon Theatre, covered Suicide with JG Thirlwell (pics, video, setlist)

Soft Cell's tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of their classic Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret wrapped up in NYC on Tuesday night at Beacon Theatre. It's only been half of the duo, unfortunately, on this tour as Dave Ball was advised by doctors to sit this one out due to a fractured vertebrae. Philip Larsen, who co-produced their new album *Happiness Not Included, filled in for Dave on synths as part of the Soft Cell live band.

Marc Almond, however, was in great spirits and vocal form. The night opened with a set that included tracks from new album and other favorites from throughout the band's career before performing Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret in full. That had the crowd on their feet the whole time and "Tainted Love," "Bedsitter," "Sex Dwarf" and the rest of the album sounded fantastic in Beacon Theatre's new immersive sound system.

There were some special treats for the encore. Marc Almond talked about how important NYC was to the band and the album -- some of it was recorded in a studio near the then-very-seedy Times Square -- and then brought out JG Thirlwell, aka Clint Ruin, to perform their cover of Suicide's "Ghost Rider" which they hadn't played live since 1984. That was followed by the "Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go?" medley that was released as a 12" single, and they ended the night with 1981 non-LP single "Memorabilia." You can watch video of "Ghost Rider" and other songs from Beacon Theatre, below.

Check out photos from the night by P Squared and Soft Cell's Beacon Theatre setlist, below.

SETLIST: Soft Cell @ Beacon Theatre 8/30/2022

Torch

Bruises on All My Illusions

Happy Happy Happy

Monoculture

Where the Heart Is

Nostalgia Machine

Loving You, Hating Me

Nighthawks

L'esqualita

Heat

Martin

Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret

Frustration

Tainted Love

Seedy Films

Youth

Sex Dwarf

Entertain Me

Chips on My Shoulder

Bedsitter

Secret Life

Say Hello, Wave Goodbye

Ghost Rider (Suicide cover) (with J.G. Thirlwell)

Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go

Memorabilia