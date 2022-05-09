Soft Cell playing ‘Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret’ in full on first North American tour in 20 years

Iconic synthpop duo Soft Cell just released *Happiness Not Included, their first album in 20 years (read our review) and they've now announced their first North American tour in just as long. For it, they'll be playing their debut album, Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret, in full, in celebration of its (belated) 40th anniversary, along with a selection of songs from the rest of their catalogue.

The tour starts August 23 in El Cajon, CA and then hits Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, NYC and Toronto. The NYC show happens at Beacon Theatre on August 30, and tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, May 13 at 10 AM local time with an artist presale starting Tuesday (5/10) at 10 AM local.

All dates are listed in the tour poster below, along with album streams of Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret and *Happiness Not Included.