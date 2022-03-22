Soft Cell share Pet Shop Boys collab “Purple Zone” (watch the video)

Soft Cell have shared "Purple Zone," their new collab single with another iconic synthpop duo Pet Shop Boys. Originally Pet Shop Boys were only going to remix the track but then it turned into a full-on collaboration and this version has now been added to their upcoming album, *Happiness Not Included which is now due out May 6 (but was set for February).

“‘Purple Zone’ is probably our finest pop moment since the early 1980s," says Soft Cell's Dave Ball. The song definitely has elements of both groups shining through, and you can watch the video that stars all of them below.