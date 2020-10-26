Soft Kill & Poison Idea’s Jerry A team up to cover Blitz’s “Fatigue” (listen)

Portland post-punks Soft Kill are releasing their new album Dead Kids, R​.​I​.​P. City on November 20 via Cercle Social Records/Cobraside), but first they're releasing a tribute 7" to UK punk/Oi! vets Blitz on TKO Records. They're covering both songs from the classic 1983 single "New Age" and its B-side "Fatigue," and it'll include artwork by original Blitz bassist Mackie, who also designed the artwork for Blitz's first three singles. The "Fatigue" cover features guest vocals by Jerry A from Poison Idea, with drums by Adam Bulgasem (Black Mountain, Dommengang, Holy Sons).

"After we posted the 'New Age' cover, Mark Rainey from TKO / Cascade Record Pressing reached out with the insane idea of recreating the 7” with Jerry A (Poison Idea) doing vocals for 'Fatigue,'" Soft Kill tells us. "I’m pretty sure I told him 'yeah, you put that together and we’re down' and within a couple days it was confirmed. If that wasn’t bucket list enough, Mackie from Blitz who also did all those original drawings for the 7” covers stepped up to do the art. Probably the coolest project we’ve ever been part of."

They released the "New Age" cover back in May, and we're now premiering the "Fatigue" cover. Soft Kill turn both songs into their own gothy, morose post-punk style, and the legendary Jerry A fits right in. Listen to both and watch the trailer video for for the 7" below. Release date for the physical record is TBA, but keep an eye on TKO and Soft Kill's pages for updates.