Solange being honored with Lena Horne Prize in NYC (tix on BrooklynVegan presale)

On February 28, Solange will accept the first-ever Lena Horne Prize for Artists Creating Social Impact. The event takes place at Town Hall in NYC and will include a performance by Solange and special guests. Tickets go on sale on 1/28 at noon, but can be purchased starting at noon today (1/22) with BrooklynVegan presale password RISE.

The Lena Horne Prize "honors artists creating social impact with their platform and who inspire the next generation of change-makers," and the event will also "feature music, visual art, short films and spoken word from renowned artists, entertainers and activists." A gala dinner will be held the night beforehand

In a statement, Solange said:

I will never forget being a young girl and the impact of hearing the great Lena Horne so radiantly and powerfully singing the words 'believe in yourself' from that remarkable moment in The Wiz. I have carried it with me closely my entire life. At the age of 12, I played this very role at the Ensemble Theatre in Houston, Texas and it was then I learned about Lena’s dedicated activism and fearless integrity as a woman and groundbreaking artist. I am honored to be receiving an award that bears her name and continue her legacy of using the arts to inspire reflection and evoke change.

At the ceremony, Solange will receive $100,000 that she'll donate to the Houston-based nonprofit Project Row Houses, "a community platform that enriches lives through art with an emphasis on cultural identity and its impact on the urban landscape." More info (including higher priced ticket options and tax deductible donations) here.

Solange is also set to give a proper performance in NYC at Governors Ball.