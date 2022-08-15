Solange composing score for New York City Ballet

The New York City Ballet has tapped Solange to compose a score for chamber ensemble for their Fall Fashion Gala. The score will accompany a currently untitled ballet choreographed by Gianna Reisen, her third work for NYCB, and will be performed by members of the New York City Ballet Orchestra and some of Solange's own collaborators.

The ballet will premiere on September 28 at Lincoln Center, and will be performed again on October 1, 8, 11, and 16 and May 2, 11, 13, 17, and 18. Tickets are available now.

Alejandro Gómez Palomo for Palomo Spain designed costumes for the piece, and NYCB's Resident Lighting Director Mark Stanley is doing the lighting.