Solid Sound 2022 Friday pics (Wilco, Neko Case, Sylvan Esso, Iceage, Claire Rousay, more)

Wilco's Solid Sound Festival returned for its 2022 edition over the weekend, kicking off on a rainy Friday (5/27) at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA. Wilco closed out the night, performing their new double album Cruel Country in full, and in track order, for what they said would likely be the only time. John Stirratt took over lead vocals for A.M.'s "It's Just That Simple" to start off the encore, which the band followed with a rendition of Uncle Tupelo's "New Madrid" and a few covers, including Meat Puppets' "Climbing," The Byrds' "Wild Mountain Thyme," Roger Miller's "Reincarnation" (familiar to viewers of The Tweedy Show), Stoney Edwards' "She's My Rock," and Connie Smith's "Once A Day," which they were joined by Neko Case and Nora O'Connor for. See their full night one setlist and a fan-taken video below.

Friday also included sets from Sylvan Esso, Iceage, Claire Rousay, Wild Creatures (who were also joined by Neko Case), Mikael Jorgensen, and the Substack Mystery Hour with Dan Stone, Nick Offerman, Jeff Tweedy, and Neko. See pictures from the whole day by Ellen Qbertplaya below.

SETLIST: WILCO @ SOLID SOUND 2022, 5/27/2022

I Am My Mother

Cruel Country

Hints

Ambulance

The Empty Condor

Tonight’s the Day

All Across the World

Darkness Is Cheap

Bird Without a Tail / Base of My Skull

Tired of Taking It Out on You

The Universe

Many Worlds

Hearts Hard to Find

Falling Apart (Right Now)

Please Be Wrong

Story to Tell

A Lifetime to Find

Country Song Upside-Down

Mystery Binds

Sad Kind of Way

The Plains

Encore:

It's Just That Simple

New Madrid (Uncle Tupelo)

Climbing (Meat Puppets)

Wild Mountain Thyme (The Byrds)

Once a Day (Connie Smith)

She's My Rock (Stoney Edwards)

Reincarnation (Roger Miller)