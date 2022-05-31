Solid Sound 2022 Friday pics (Wilco, Neko Case, Sylvan Esso, Iceage, Claire Rousay, more)
Wilco's Solid Sound Festival returned for its 2022 edition over the weekend, kicking off on a rainy Friday (5/27) at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA. Wilco closed out the night, performing their new double album Cruel Country in full, and in track order, for what they said would likely be the only time. John Stirratt took over lead vocals for A.M.'s "It's Just That Simple" to start off the encore, which the band followed with a rendition of Uncle Tupelo's "New Madrid" and a few covers, including Meat Puppets' "Climbing," The Byrds' "Wild Mountain Thyme," Roger Miller's "Reincarnation" (familiar to viewers of The Tweedy Show), Stoney Edwards' "She's My Rock," and Connie Smith's "Once A Day," which they were joined by Neko Case and Nora O'Connor for. See their full night one setlist and a fan-taken video below.
Friday also included sets from Sylvan Esso, Iceage, Claire Rousay, Wild Creatures (who were also joined by Neko Case), Mikael Jorgensen, and the Substack Mystery Hour with Dan Stone, Nick Offerman, Jeff Tweedy, and Neko. See pictures from the whole day by Ellen Qbertplaya below.
SETLIST: WILCO @ SOLID SOUND 2022, 5/27/2022
I Am My Mother
Cruel Country
Hints
Ambulance
The Empty Condor
Tonight’s the Day
All Across the World
Darkness Is Cheap
Bird Without a Tail / Base of My Skull
Tired of Taking It Out on You
The Universe
Many Worlds
Hearts Hard to Find
Falling Apart (Right Now)
Please Be Wrong
Story to Tell
A Lifetime to Find
Country Song Upside-Down
Mystery Binds
Sad Kind of Way
The Plains
Encore:
It's Just That Simple
New Madrid (Uncle Tupelo)
Climbing (Meat Puppets)
Wild Mountain Thyme (The Byrds)
Once a Day (Connie Smith)
She's My Rock (Stoney Edwards)
Reincarnation (Roger Miller)