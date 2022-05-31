Solid Sound 2022 Saturday pics & video (Wilco, Japanese Breakfast, Mike Watt, more)

After kicking off on Friday, Wilco's Solid Sound Festival continued its 2022 edition Saturday (5/28) at MASS MoCA. Wilco finished out the night with their second headlining set of the festival, playing a set that spanned their career, and including seven songs from their new album Cruel Country that they'd played in full the night before. Like they did during their induction into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame in October of 2021, they brought out Japanese Breakfast to join them on "Jesus, Etc." during the encore. Watch video of that, and see Wilco's full setlist, below.

Saturday at Solid Sound also featured sets from Japanese Breakfast (who brought out Wilco's Nels Cline to shred on "Posing for Cars"), Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Mike Watt + The Missingmen (who were also joined by Nels), NNAMDÏ, Ayo Edebiri, Sylvan Esso's Nick Sanborn, Angel Bat Dawid, Hand Habits, and Darin Gray, Sam Evian, John Hodgman, and Cut Worms. See pictures from the whole day by Ellen Qbertplaya, and few fan-taken video clips, below.

SETLIST: WILCO @ SOLID SOUND 2022, 5/28/2022

You Are My Face

War on War

Muzzle of Bees

I Am My Mother

Cruel Country

Side With the Seeds

If I Ever Was a Child

Bird Without a Tail / Base of My Skull

Tired of Taking It Out on You

Hotel Arizona

At Least That's What You Said

Either Way

Impossible Germany

She's a Jar

What Light

Story to Tell

Love Is Everywhere (Beware)

Falling Apart (Right Now)

Walken

Encore:

The Good Part

Jesus, Etc.

Heavy Metal Drummer

Dawned on Me

A Lifetime to Find

Red-Eyed and Blue

I Got You (At the End of the Century)

Outtasite (Outta Mind)