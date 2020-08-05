Solstafir announce new album ‘Endless Twilight of Codependent Love,’ share “Akkeri”

Icelandic post-rock/post-black metal greats Sólstafir have announced that they'll follow 2017's Berdreyminn with their seventh album, Endless Twilight of Codependent Love, on November 6 via Season of Mist (pre-order). Like their last two albums, they made it with producer Birgir Jón Birgisson (Sigur Ros, Alcest, Bjork), and the first single is the ten-minute opening track "Akkeri." It finds Sólstafir embracing their hard rock side, with just a hint of black metal instrumentation thrown in, and it eventually evolves into climactic post-rock. It's cool stuff and you can listen and watch the album trailer below.

The artwork (above) features a painting designed in 1864 by artist Johann Baptist Zwecker.

Tracklist

1. Akkeri (10:10)

2. Drýsill (08:52)

3. Rökkur (07:06)

4. Her Fall From Grace (06:36)

5. Dionysus (05:31)

6. Til Moldar (04:29)

7. Alda Syndanna (04:30)

8. Or (06:58)

9. Úlfur (08:49)

10. Hrollkalda Þoka Einmanaleikans (06:39) (bonus track)

11. Hann For Sjalfur (08:09) (bonus track)

--