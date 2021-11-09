SOM (Caspian, Junius) announce new LP ‘The Shape of Everything’ (watch the “Animals” video)
Post-metal band SOM (members of Caspian, Junius, and Constants) will follow their recent Awake EP and Billie Eilish cover with a new album, The Shape of Everything, on January 21 via Pelagic Records (pre-order). We're premiering the Toshadeva Palan-directed video for the heavy/beautiful lead single "Animals," and here's what vocalist/guitarist Will Benoit says about it:
About halfway through the writing cycle for our new record, I woke up to an email from our guitar player Joel with an mp3 attached called “animals”. He sent it at like 3 or 4 AM, so I knew he was excited to share something that he had obviously stayed up late working on. He was living in Richmond at the time and this was during last year’s George Floyd / BLM protests, so he was front row watching monuments getting torn down and experiencing a real cultural shift. Later on he said it was both horrible and inspiring.
I was pretty blown away by the demo. From the first note of that lonely, haunting guitar intro all the way through the heightened tension of the instrumental outro — that was all in his original version, and it felt like lightning in a bottle that I had to dig in on immediately.
I remember I was running errands all morning, and in the car I was bouncing back and forth between listening to the demo and recording voice memos of all the vocal melodies on my phone. By 11 AM I had the chorus lyrics and harmonies worked out, by 2 PM I was back in the studio and had all the vocals recorded pretty close to how they are on the album. Once the rest of the band added their parts and flourishes the song really came to life. It’s dark, it’s strange, and it’s one of my favorite SOM songs we’ve finished so far.
Check out the song and video below. SOM will also tour Europe and the UK in 2022 with Katatonia and Sólstafir, and those dates are listed below too.
Tracklist
1. Moment
2. Animals
3. Center
4. Shape
5. Clocks
6. Wrong
7. Heart Attack
8. Son of Winter
Katatonia / Sólstafir / SOM -- 2022 Tour Dates
1/21/2022 Tullikamari – Tampere, FI
1/22/2022 Kulttuuritalo – Helsinki, FI
1/23/2022 Helitehas – Tallinn, EE
1/25/2022 Stodola – Warsaw, PL
1/26/2022 Huxleys – Berlin, DE
1/27/2022 Longhorn – Stuttgart, DE
1/28/2022 Batschkapp – Frankfurt, DE
1/29/2022 Roxy – Prague, CZ
1/30/2022 Arena – Vienna, AT
2/01/2022 Akvarium Klub – Budapest, HU
2/02/2022 Backstage Werk – Munich, DE
2/03/2022 Komplex 457– Zurich, CH
2/04/2022 Live Club – Milan, IT
2/05/2022 Ninkasi Kao – Lyon, FR
2/07/2022 Kapital – Madrid, ES
2/08/2022 Apolo – Barcelona, ES
2/09/2022 Metronum – Toulouse, FR
2/11/2022 O2 Forum Kentish Town – London, UK
2/12/2022 O2 Ritz – Manchester, UK
2/13/2022 The Marble Factory – Bristol, UK
2/14/2022 Garage – Glasgow, UK
2/15/2022 KK’s Steelmill – Wolverhampton, UK
2/17/2022 Rockhal – Luxembourg, LI
2/18/2022 Patronaat – Haarlem, NL
2/19/2022 Essigfabrik – Cologne, DE
2/20/2022 Trianon – Paris, FR
2/22/2022 Trix – Antwerp, BE
2/23/2022 Gruenspan – Hamburg, DE
2/24/2022 Amager Bio – Copenhagen, DK
2/25/2022 Rockefeller – Oslo, NO
2/26/2022 Fållan – Stockholm, SE
