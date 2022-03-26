New details of Taylor Hawkins’ death released by Bogotá authorities

Some details of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins' death on Friday have been released by Bogotá's Health Office. Via Stereogum, the District Secretary of Health issued a statement saying that emergency services received a call about a person with chest pain in a hotel in the north part of Bogotá. An ambulance was dispatched and the EMT performed resuscitation procedures, but there was no response and Hawkins was declared dead at the scene. Hawkins was 50.

You can read the full statement, which is in Spanish, below.

Foo Fighters were in Bogotá to headline Festival Estéreo Picnic on Friday.

Tributes to Hawkins have poured in since the news of his death was shared late Friday night.