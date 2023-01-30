Someone covered Radiohead’s ‘In Rainbows’ using Super Mario 64 sounds (listen)

If you've ever wondered what Radiohead's classic 2007 album In Rainbows might sound like performed with sounds from Nintendo 64, you don't have to wonder, as it's a thing that actually exists. An electronic musician who goes by on4ward released their version of In Rainbows, retitled In Rainbow Roads, earlier this month, saying most of the sounds specifically came from Super Mario 64. It's a pretty impressive accomplishment, though your actual enjoyment of the album might depend on your nostalgia for N64 and Mario Kart, and your love of Radiohead's original.

Creator on4ward told Gizmodo it took him six weeks to finish the project, with about eight hours spent on each track. Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood gave a co-sign, writing on Twitter, "It's a-me, Arpeggio!" You can listen to In Rainbow Roads on YouTube below or download it for free from Bandcamp.

Pick up actual Radiohead vinyl in the BV shop.

Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood will be out on tour with Radiohead offshoot The Smile this summer.