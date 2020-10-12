Someone turned an NYC subway station into “Van Halen Ave”

The Eddie Van Halen tributes keep coming, and here's one in the form of a reworked NYC subway station sign, courtesy of NYC street artist Adrian Wilson (who did a similar thing last month for Ruth Bader Ginsburg). As MetalSucks points out, Wilson applied his talents to make the Van Siclen Ave station in Brooklyn on the A/C line read "Van Halen Ave." He writes:

Come on people!

I even explained on TV how this works and how easy it is.

A famous person dies, look up the name of a subway stop and put a sticker over it to memorialize the person.

It's that easy!

I left it 4 days for someone else to head to Brooklyn and take the credit but nobody stepped up, so ok, I guess I've got to do it myself... you're welcome.

Here's his post: