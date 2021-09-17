Somerset Thrower made a video for “Lucky You,” playing shows with I Am The Avalanche

Long Island shoegazy post-hardcore band Somerset Thrower have made a new video for "Lucky You" off their newest album Paint My Memory, which came out last year on Dead Broke Rekerds and Triple B Records. The song puts a fresh spin on the punky side of '90s alt-rock, and the grainy video is even more nostalgic, with the haze of a '70s home movie. The band says, "We've been working with Rebecca Lader and her photography for years now, starting with our debut 7" EP. Her work is featured heavily in the design and layout of our latest record Paint My Memory. This video is really captivating and blends nicely with the aesthetic of the record." Watch below.

Somerset Thrower and Latewaves will be opening some Northeast shows for I Am The Avalanche, including Asbury Park's Wonder Bar on October 15 (tickets) and NYC's Brooklyn Monarch on October 17 (tickets). They also have a Connecticut show with Militarie Gun. All dates are listed below.

Somerset Thrower -- 2021 Tour Dates

Oct 14th - Cambridge, MA - Sonia

w/ I Am The Avalanche & Latewaves

Oct 15th - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar

w/ I Am The Avalanche & Latewaves

Oct 17th - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Monarch

w/ I Am The Avalanche & Latewaves

Oct 19th - Middletown, CT - Rednawa

w/ SPICE, Militarie Gun & Montclair