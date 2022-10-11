Something Corporate reunite, announce first show in 13 years

Andrew McMahon recently celebrated his 40th birthday with an Anaheim show that included a surprise Something Corporate reunion for six songs during the set, and now Something Corporate have officially returned. They've announced that they'll play the blink-182 and Green Day-headlined 2023 edition of When We Were Young Festival, marking their first-announced show in 13 years! That's their only-announced date at the moment, but we'll let you know if they add more. You can sign up for presale tickets for WWWY now.

Watch the recent mini Something Corporate reunion, starting at the 47:14 mark: